Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Unveils Film's FIRST Look Amid India Name Change Row (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj. For the unversed, the movie was earlier titled The Great India Rescue. However, the title of the film was changed to Mission Raniganj amid India's name change row.

Now, the tagline of the film is The Great Bharat Rescue. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

Along with the first look video of the film, Akshay also revealed that its teaser will be officially shared by the makers on Thursday (September 7).

Along with the video, Akshay wrote, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About the film

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. It is the story of India’s first coal mine rescue.

A resident of Amritsar, Gill received several awards for his act of bravery. He died in 2019 at the age of 80.

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who had previously directed Akshay's 2016 movie Rustom. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)