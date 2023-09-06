Akshay Kumar Goofs Up, Deletes Tweet After Writing 'India' Instead Of 'Bharat' In Mission Raniganj Post

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar quickly deleted one of his recent posts in which he wrote 'India' instead of 'Bharat'. On Wednesday (September 6), Akshay took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the new name and tagline of the film which was earlier titled The GReat India Rescue.

Amid the country's name change row, the film has been titled Mission Raniganj whereas the tagline is The Great Bharat Rescue.

In his now-deleted post, Akshay had written, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of India's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

However, seconds after sharing the post, he deleted it and the updated one read, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow."

The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22.

About Mission Raniganj

The upcoming film also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. It is the story of India’s first coal mine rescue.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is all set to hit the big screens on October 6. The teaser of the film will officially be shared by the makers on September 7.

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)