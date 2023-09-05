Tamil Actor & Jwala Gutta's Husband Vishnu Vishal Reacts To India Name Change Buzz: 'How Does It Help Country's Progress?'

Popular Tamil actor and badminton player Jwala Gutta's husband Vishnu Vishal has reacted to reports of India's name change. He shared a post on social media and questioned how this move would help the country's progress and economy.

For the unversed, in the upcoming special session of Parliament, the Narendra Modi-led government might propose to rename India as 'Bharat'. Ever since the news surfaced, social media has been flooded with reactions of netizens. Several celebrities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, also reacted to the buzz.

Now, actor Vishnu Vishal took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to question this decision. He wrote, "Thinking deep from this shoot location…Wat ?????? name change ???? But why????? How does this help our country’s progress and its economy? This is the strangest news ive come accross in recent times… India was always bharat… We always knew our country as INDIA AND BHARAT… Why suddenly dispense INDIA."

He also reacted to Virender Sehwag's post in which he wrote, "I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially."

Vishnu Vishal replied, "Sir with due respect… The name INDIA didn instill pride in you all these years??"

Actor Vishnu Vishal predominantly appears in Tamil films. He was married to Rajini Natraj for eight years and has also a son named Aryan. They got divorced in 2018. In 2021, Vishnu Vishal married Jwala Gutta in an intimate ceremony.

He made his acting debut in 2009 with the critically acclaimed sport film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. He has also been a part of other films like Neerparavai, Ratsasan, Gatta Kusthi, FIR, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Katha Nayagan, Kaadan and Aranya.

