 Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Amid India Name Change Row
Amid reports of government considering changing the India's name to 'Bharat', Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Amid India Name Change Row | X (Twitter)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to reports of India's name change. For the unversed, the Narendra Modi-led Central government is reportedly planning to remove the word India from the Constitution and change the country's official name to 'Bharat'.

On Tuesday (September 5), Big B took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and extended his support to the name change.

He wrote, "भारत माता की जय," and added the Indian flag emoticon in his post.

Soon after Big B shared the post, netizens lauded him for endorsing India's name change to 'Bharat'. However, a section of users also trolled him and called him 'spineless' for his political opinion.

Some users also said that it is a 'paid tweet'. Check some reactions here:

The government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures and videos to keep his followers entertained.

Big B's upcoming projects

The megastar is currently busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he will be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

He also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika and Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 with Diana Penty.

