Abhishek Bachchan Joins Dad Amitabh, Greets Fans Outside Jalsa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan greeted fans outside their Mumbai residence Jalsa on Sunday (September 3)
Big B took to his official blog to share photos of his weekly meet and greet
In one of the photos, the father-son duo is seen waving at their fans gathered outside the gate of their residence in Juhu
They were all smiles as they greeted everyone with a namaste
Another picture which has their backs towards their camera showing them waving to their fans. While Big B wore a white kurta-pyjama, Abhishek was seen sporting a casual outfit
Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen inR Balki's Ghoomer. Amitabh Bachchan also had a cameo in the film
On the other hand, Big B will next be seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD. He is currently busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati
