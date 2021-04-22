Inside pictures of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's pre-wedding festivities

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and her actor Vishnu Vishal, are all set to tie the knot today in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, several pictures of their pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media platforms.
Jwala took to her Instagram stories to give fans and followers a glimpse of her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony.
She shared a picture with her mother and the rest of the guests and also flaunted her big diamond ring.
The Mehendi ceremony of Vishnu and Jwala took place on Wednesday with family members and close friends in attendance. For the ceremony, the badminton star opted for a orange and yellow saree and was all smiles as she posed for the camera with mehendi on her hands.
Here are a few pictures:
For the haldi ceremony, she opted for a saree and later switched to an embroidered lehenga in the same colour.
Dressed in a white lehenga, Jwala even posed for a few clicks with beau Vishnu. Jwala looked drop-dead gorgeous in different outfits.
Eralier this month, Jwala and Vishnu had made the official wedding announcement. The note read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear, We are getting married."
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," it added.
Vishnu had shared the same on his Twitter handle. Along with it, he wrote, "Life is a journey…. Embrace it… Have faith and take the leap… Need all your love and support as always."
The 37-year-old Arjuna Awardee got engaged to her live-in partner on the occasion of her birthday, last year. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have always managed to grab the attention of their fans and followers with their loved-up posts on social media.
Before dating Jwala, Vishnu, who predominantly appears in Tamil language films, was married to Rajini Natraj for eight years and has a son named Aryan. They got divorced in 2018.
