Inside pictures of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's pre-wedding festivities

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and her actor Vishnu Vishal, are all set to tie the knot today in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, several pictures of their pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Jwala took to her Instagram stories to give fans and followers a glimpse of her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony.

She shared a picture with her mother and the rest of the guests and also flaunted her big diamond ring.

The Mehendi ceremony of Vishnu and Jwala took place on Wednesday with family members and close friends in attendance. For the ceremony, the badminton star opted for a orange and yellow saree and was all smiles as she posed for the camera with mehendi on her hands.

Here are a few pictures:

