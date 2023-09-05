Kangana Ranaut Reacts To India Name Change Row: 'Freed From A Slave Name, Jai Bharat'

After megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a proposed resolution to rename India as Bharat. In fact, the actress shared an old post of her statement in which she had called for the abolition of the name India.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to her official X account and re-shared a user's post which had a screenshot of her 2021 news article. Two years back, Kangana had said that 'slave name' India should be abolished and the country should be called 'Bharat' instead.

Kangana wrote, "And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey 🙃 Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat." She also added an emoji of Indian flag along with the caption.

What did Kangana Ranaut say in 2021?

Kangana took to her Koo account and wrote in 2021 that the country cannot progress if it remains a 'cheap copy' of the Western world.

She wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. The world will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be a cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat."

She had followed it up with another post where she explained the meaning of the word Bharat and claimed that it is made up of three Sanskrit words.

She had explained, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second-born or worse C section? What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation."

"Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat," Kangana had added.

Kangana is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various political issues.

The government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Kangana will be seen as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. It marks her first solo-directorial film.

Besides Emergency, she is also gearing up for the release of Tejas in which she plays an Air Force Pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and it is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20, 2023. Kangana also has Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty.

