Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar’s ‘Badly Edited’ Poster Of Mission Raniganj: ‘Someone’s About To Get Fired’ 

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled a series of posters from his upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue on social media. The film is based on a real-life incident at West Bengal’s Raniganj coalfield and is inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission.

"Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!" Akshay wrote in the caption of his post.

However, as the posters went viral, many noticed that one of them had “poor editing.” Netizens pointed out that the third poster involved a lot of copy-pasting as the same coal miners were placed several times around Akshay.

One user wrote, “Kya editing hai bhai.” “Someone is about to get fired!” added another.

Here are some more reactions.

In a statement made by the production house Pooja Entertainment, it read, "The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the 64 surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds".

Jaswant Singh Gill was a resident of Amritsar and received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpur.

The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who previously helmed Akshay Kumar’s Rustom.

