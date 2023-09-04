Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull 5 To Be Made At ₹400 Crore Budget

After having a successful year at the cinemas, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is now gearing up for a blockbuster 2024, and for that, he is set to invest a whopping Rs 1000 crore in his films in the upcoming year. One of the major releases that is to come in 2024 is the fourth installment in the Housefull franchise -- Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 is set to star Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, along with a new bunch of actors, the names of whom have not been revealed yet.

On Monday, the makers announced that Housefull 5 is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali in 2024.

Housefull 5 will once again explore the beautiful landscapes of the United Kingdom, and it is being made at a massive budget of Rs 400 crore.

The total earnings from the previous four Housefull films have already crossed the impressive Rs 800 crore mark, proving the franchise's popularity.

Speaking about his journey in showbiz, Sajid said, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4.'"

One of Sajid's ongoing projects is 'Chandu Champion', starring Kartik Aaryan, a moving story based on real-life resilience. Additionally, the action-packed 'Baaghi' series is preparing for its fourth installment, with Tiger Shroff once again in the lead role.

In another exciting development, Sajid Nadiadwala is leading an unnamed film featuring a superstar, setting the stage for another potential blockbuster.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)