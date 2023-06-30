Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh Promise 'Five Times The Madness'; Film To Release in 2024

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull is all set to return with the fifth installment. The makers announced that the film will release during Diwali in 2024.

On Friday, Akshay shared the first poster of the film on social media and promised they will return with 'five times the madness'. The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Get ready for FIVE times the madness! 💥Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! Get ready for FIVE times the madness," Akshay captioned his post.

Riteish also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "We're back! 💥 And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! ? Presenting our next one in the franchise."

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

Housefull starred Akshay and Ritesh in all the films. The first two films Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, was directed by Sajid-Farhad and fourth film Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji.