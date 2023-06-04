Housefull 3 clocks seven years Nargis Fakhri REACTS: It would be fun to be a part of another Housefull franchise in the future

Nargis Fakhri | Pic: Instagram/nargisfakhri

On June 3, 2016, Housefull 3 had hit the silver screens. The Farhad-Sajid directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Boman Irani. Nargis played the role of Saraswati in it.

As Housefull 3 clocks seven years, Nargis shares exclusively with The Free Press Journal, “Working on such a well known and celebrated franchise was such a blessing. I truly enjoyed every minute on set with such amazing co-actors.”

When further asked if she feels that Housefull 3 is an important film in her career, she tells, “I think being a part of Housefull 3 is great to have on my resume of work. I love comedy so this film was right up my alley. It would be fun to be a part of another Housefull franchise in the future.”

Housefull 3 was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The story revolves around three friends, played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek, who are in love with three sisters, portrayed by Jacqueline, Lisa, and Nargis. However, due to a misunderstanding, the girl’s father, portrayed by Boman, has a deep dislike for the idea of men marrying his daughters.

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in a music video titled Fayaah Fayaah alongside singer Guru Randhawa and a feature film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa (2022).