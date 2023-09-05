Janmashtami 2023: Actors Who Played Lord Krishna On Screen - From Akshay Kumar To Nitish Bharadwaj

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023

On the occasion of Janmashtami, take a look at the actors who played Lord Krishna in films as well as TV shows

In OMG - Oh My God, Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna who helps Paresh Rawal's character to restore his faith in God

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj is best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the popular 1988 TV series Mahabharat

Sourabh Raaj Jain played Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharat (2013). He has now become a news anchor

Sarvadaman D Banerjee played Lord Krishna in the iconic TV series Shri Krishna from 1993 to 1996. In one of his interviews in 2017, the actor had said that he never watched the show

Actor Swapnil Joshi essayed the role of young Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s show Shri Krishna. He played the role for three years

Sumedh Mudgalkar played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological TV show RadhaKrishn for four years

