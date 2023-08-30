WATCH: Akshay Kumar Rides Motorcycle in UP’s Sitapur Amid Sky Force Shoot |

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who is basking in the success of his latest release OMG 2 has already moved on to shoot his next film. Kumar is currently in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for his new project titled 'Sky Force'. On Tuesday, fans thronged an open ground to catch a glimpse of Khiladi Kumar as he was spotted riding a motorcycle on the open ground amidst heavy security. Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per ANI, Akshay is yet to announce the film officially. He was last seen in ‘OMG 2’ which courted controversy for its plot revolving around sex education in Indian schools and the censor board granting it an ‘A’ certificate.

The film has become the fourth highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood after beating Riteish Deshmukh's Grand Masti. It has minted over Rs 130 crore at the box office.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG: Oh My God!'. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger.

Earlier this month, Akshay surprised everyone on Independence Day by announcing that he is now officially an Indian citizen. The actor often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship.

According to a report by PTI, Akshay Kumar had previously said that he went through a lean phase in his career in the 1990s when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and it pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship. His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)