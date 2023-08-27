 Akshay Kumar Arrives In Helicopter For Film Shoot In UP's Sitapur (WATCH)
Akshay Kumar was spotted arriving via helicopter and was seen waving to his fans in casual outfits

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar is currently flying high on the success of his recently released drama film ‘OMG: 2’. On Saturday, the actor arrived in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, to shoot for his next film. Reportedly the film has been titled ‘Sky Force’.

Although an official announcement of the film is still awaited. The actor was spotted arriving via helicopter and was seen waving to his fans in casual outfits.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s latest release ‘OMG 2’, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, has minted Rs 126.42 crore at the Indian box office.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “OMG2 displays STRONG LEGS in Week 2… A substantial chunk of its biz has come from multiplexes of major centres… A creditable total, considering it faced the onslaught of a #Typhoon called #Gadar2… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.25 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 126.42 cr. #India biz. #OMG2 biz at a glance…”

'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and seems to have turned the tide in his career after a string of flops.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres in February 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

