Raveena Tandon To Join Akshay Kumar For Welcome 3? Here's What We Know

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are poised to reignite the silver screen magic that captivated audiences nearly three decades ago.

The duo, whose on-screen chemistry in the 1994 hit 'Mohra' set hearts ablaze, is reportedly set to reunite for the forthcoming blockbuster 'Welcome 3: Welcome To The Jungle'.

RAVEENA TANDON IN WELCOME 3

Though their real-life romance was short-lived and their paths eventually diverged, fans have clung to their shared memories and longed for their cinematic reunion.

The third instalment of the cult classic "Welcome" franchise is all set to transport us to the uproarious heart of the jungle this Christmas, in 2024.

The franchise's initial foray in 2007 brought us the beloved gangster comedy that is still referenced today. The original ensemble included Akshay Kumar, along with the iconic duo of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar as the unforgettable Majnu Bhai and Uday Bhai. However, the second installment, "Welcome Back" (2015), failed to capture the essence of the first, resulting in mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING FILM

With the third edition on the horizon, some familiar faces will be missing. While Akshay Kumar returns to lead the charge, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will take over the roles of Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Anil Kapoor's rumored demand for a staggering Rs 18 crore reportedly prompted his replacement in the ensemble, dashing hopes of his comeback.

Amid the thrill of reuniting Kumar and Tandon, we're also in for a treat with Suniel Shetty joining the ensemble as Awara Paagal Deewana.Yeda Anna.

