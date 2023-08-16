Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Team Up For The Third Part Of Comedy Franchise

‘Welcome’ series is turning the spotlight on another addition to the ensemble cast of their upcoming film Welcome 3, reportedly titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. This star-studded journey just keeps getting brighter as Suniel Shetty, is set to reunite with his long-time co-star, Akshay Kumar.

With a cinematic history that spans over a decade, Suniel and Akshay have been a dynamic duo in Bollywood, delivering hit after hit like ‘Mohra’, ‘Dhadkan’, and the uproarious ‘Hera Pheri’ series.

Now, after a 14-year hiatus since their last project together, the camaraderie is set to reignite in this latest instalment of the popular franchise.

SUNIEL SHETTY IN WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

As per the reports from a leading entertainment portal, Suniel Shetty is embracing a new challenge as he is set to essay a comic role in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

This role marks uncharted territory for the actor, who has carved a niche for himself with a diverse array of characters throughout his career.

ACTOR TO BE FEATURED IN A FRESH ROLE

According to the sources, Suniel expressed his excitement at the opportunity to explore uncharted comedic waters, suggesting a thrilling departure from his previous roles.

Contrary to speculations, this newly acquired character isn't a reprisal of the iconic 'Yeda Anna' portrayed by Suniel Shetty in ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’.

Instead, it promises a fresh, laughter-inducing dimension that's set to amplify the film's comedic essence, leaving audiences in splits.

For the unversed, the duo has also collaborated to bring back the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3' for the audience. For all the fans, It will be exciting to witness their magical camaraderie once again on screens.

