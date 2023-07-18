 Suniel Shetty Apologises For His Statement On Tomatoes: 'Can't Even Think Of Speaking Against Farmers'
Suniel Shetty Apologises For His Statement On Tomatoes: 'Can't Even Think Of Speaking Against Farmers'

Reacting to the negativity and trolling, Suniel Shetty said that his statement was taken in the wrong way

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty | Instagram

Actor Suniel Shetty has clarified his recent statement on tomatoes after it sparked a controversy. Amid the rise in price of tomatoes, the Hera Pheri actor had expressed his views and said that it is affecting his kitchen too. Suniel Shetty also added that he has reduced consumption of tomatoes recently.

Soon after the statement of the actor went viral, several farmers condemned it. According to report in AajTak, social activist and farmer Santosh Munde slammed the actor and said that they have sent him tomatoes as a mark of protest.

Munde also said that when the price of tomato was Rs 2 per kg, no one cared about the hard work of farmers who were forced to throw the vegetable. He further claimed that Shetty earns Rs 100 crore annually and asked what is his problem if farmers are earning a little money.

"My wife only brings vegetables that are fresh and last for only a couple of days. We prefer to have fresh vegetables. However, the prices of tomatoes have increased lately, affecting people like us in the kitchen," he had said.

The actor also said that he orders vegetables from an app. "When you see the prices of the vegetables on that app, you will be amazed. They are cheaper than other markets, apps, or vegetable markets. However, it's not just about the price, it's about freshness. I get information about the product, its origin, and the type of soil used through this app. Seeing all this, I am satisfied and make my purchase through it. This whole buying process benefits the farmers as their products reach consumers directly," he had added in one of his recent interviews.

However, the actor was brutally trolled by a section of social media users. Reacting to the negativity, he said that his statement was taken in the wrong way.

According to a news report, Suniel Shetty has now apologised to the farmers. He said, "I support our farmers. I can't even think of having a negative perception of them. I have always worked with their support. I want us to promote our desi products. I want our farmers to always benefit from it. The farmers are an important part of my life. As a hotelier, my connections with them have always been direct. If any of my statements, which I haven't even said, have hurt them, I genuinely apologise. I can't even think of speaking against them, even in my dreams. Please don't misquote my statement."

Suniel Shetty's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is finally set to return as Shyam in the blockbuster franchise of 'Hera Pheri'. The cult classic has been renewed for another installment after several years of wait, and fans cannot keep calm.

He also recently launched his food delivery app in association with the AHAR - Association Hotel and Restaurant.

