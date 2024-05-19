Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's Pink Corset Gown Wins Million Hearts, Netizens Call Her 'Unreal'

Kiara Advani donned a Nedret Taciroglu ensemble at Cannes 2024 | X App

Renowned Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is making heads turn with her fashionable looks on the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. On Saturday, the Kabir Singh star graced the Women In Cinema Gala event hosted by the Red Film Festival in collaboration with Vanity Fair Europe.

Fans eagerly anticipated Kiara's look as she made her debut at the prestigious Cannes event. The actress captivated the audience with her latest appearance, embodying a stunning black and pink sculptured gown, leaving everyone mesmerised. While we anticipate her upcoming looks from the film gala, let's decode her latest fashion moment in France.

Kiara Advani in Nedret Taciroglu ensemble at Cannes

Kiara Advani's recent appearance featured timeless silhouettes and captivating hues that won fashion enthusiasts' hearts. The actress opted for an exquisite gown by Nedret Taciroglu that delivered a fairytale charm. The ensemble boasted a pink corset with an off-shoulder neckline and a black velvet fishtail with a long train at the end. Embracing the 2024 biggest trend, the actress's attire has an opulent oversized pink bow at the back, which added a dramatic touch to the fashionable look.

Her look exuded grace and glamour on the red carpet. Her stunning attire was styled with a lavish Bulgari diamond necklace and black elbow-length gloves, guided by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr. Makeup done by the artist Lekha Gupta featured a subtle look with pink eye shadow, winged liner and nude lips. Opting for a high bun for her hair look, the overall styling presented a vintage sophistication with modern glam.

Fans were mesmerised by her stunning look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. They were proud, as the actress was represented India on the biggest film platform.

And the moment we've been waiting for! 🩷🌸#KiaraAdvani graces the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner as she represents India at Cannes.

VNL2024 🌴cannes2024 🌴Formula2 pic.twitter.com/7oOD7Gy4BO — Anubhav Saxena (@anubhav_shah) May 18, 2024

#KiaraAdvani understood the Cannes assignment 🪄🦢

looking like ✨Old Money✨ in human form 🤍 https://t.co/n8XyI907kq — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) May 17, 2024

Kiara Advani creates magic in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner#KiaraAdvani #Cannes2024#CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/U5UXKVSt8T — Rohith (@rohithupdates) May 19, 2024

Looking stunning and pretty just like a barbie 💖✨ #kiaraadvani pic.twitter.com/pdw7pRQqGg — แปะหัวใจ (@mochikajandnie) May 19, 2024

Fans are unable to contain their excitement over her Barbie-core fashion look at Cannes. Praising her pink and black moment on the red carpet, fans are calling her "Goddess," "Unreal," and "Princess.".