Uorfi Javed Wears Tomato Earrings Amid Surge In Price, Calls Them 'Gold' (WATCH)

Actress-fashionista and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed leaves no stones unturned to entertain her fans and followers with her social media posts. Uorfi is quite active on Instagram and she often makes headlines because of her pictures and videos.

Amid the fivefold increase in tomato price, Uorfi stunned her followers as she wore the vegetable as earrings.

On Tuesday (July 18), Uorfi shared a couple of pictures and videos in which she is seen posing with a tomato. She is also seen eating a tomato in one of the visuals.

"Tomatoes 🍅 are the new gold," she wrote along with her post. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the post, the actress was brutally trolled by netizens.

A user commented, "Yahi bacha tha didi ne ye bhi talent dikha diya." Another commented, "Urfi ki artwork ka koi jawab na h."

Unfavourable weather conditions, including heavy rains in certain regions and above-average temperatures have significantly impacted tomato production, leading to a fivefold price increase this year. While tomatoes typically become expensive during the lean production months of June and July, the impact this year has been particularly pronounced.

Many attributed the sharp rise in vegetable prices to the prevailing heatwave in key tomato-growing areas, as well as heavy rains, leading to a disruption in supply chains.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, she is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

According to several media reports, Uorfi will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.