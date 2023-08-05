Suniel Shetty Has THIS To Say About Sushant Singh Rajput's Alleged Suicide

Suniel Shetty | Pic: Instagram

Suniel Shetty attended the launch of the world’s first mental health app Lets Get Happi by Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness. It provides 24x7 access to therapy from psychologists. The actor spoke about his own ups and downs, experience about Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, Sushant Singh Rajput and offers condolences to the famous art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai who committed suicide recently. Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal:

You are joining hands with this mental health app. Why virtual when we can have a personal touch?

They have personal touch unfortunately they can’t go all over the country. Certain people wish to reach out to them on anonymity as they don’t wish to disclose it. This is a 24x7 service. It’s available all the time so they can listen and understand them. It’s then major issues can be resolved.

Do you feel Bollywood celebs are unable to cope up with stress and failure?

That’s not true, I belong from Bollywood. I have coped up to mental tension pretty well. I have seen a lot of failures also. That doesn’t mean I need to stress about it. All of us are stressed out, but we need to understand as humans we all go through it. We should talk about our problems to any friend of yours. Maybe he/she will help you better. Step back and find out what is disturbing you? One should start working towards it.

What has been your mantra of facing drawbacks with a smiling face?

I have always brought forward all my drawbacks in the forefront. I also stress about my kids in comparison to myself. We are all human. Such situations happen with all of us.

How did you come out of your lowest phase?

The only thing that disturbs me is health. I always try to prevent every problem connected to health. I always readily do it for my mom, and family members along with my friends. Ups and down regarding health disturbs me. When my father fell ill, I faced loads of downs. I get a high especially if someone comes and meets us when we are unwell. That is the moment I always remember them.

Just recently, a precious gem from the industry, art director Nitin Desai committed suicide. What would you like to state about this loss?

This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences.

Sushant also reportedly committed suicide. Do you feel he shouldn’t have taken such an extreme step?

A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.

Sanjay Dutt has risen from the ashes and came out of all his bad times. Anything you would like to share about his strengths?

All had stood by him. Sanju is mentally very strong. I think he had realised that he had made a mistake and it was his drugs. He stood up and accepted it. Baba is someone who accepts everything. Once you start accepting things, you cry, pour your heart out and reach out to people. It works like magic. Someone holds up to you and you feel so nice. Slowly but surely then you come out of all the stress and depression.