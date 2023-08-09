Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty Shares Exciting Update; Says 'Nazar Na Lage Kisi Ki'

The anticipation for the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' just got a significant boost as Suniel Shetty, who is all set to rejoin forces with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the beloved franchise, has revealed that the project is gearing up to hit the floors in the near future.

The iconic trio of actors had earlier won hearts in the 2000 release 'Hera Pheri,' followed by the equally uproarious sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri' in 2006.

While talking to a leading news portal, Suniel Shetty shared exciting insights about the project's progress.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

When queried about the status of 'Hera Pheri 3', he gave a positive response, stating, "We’ve shot for the promos. We are just waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki."

This glimpse into the film's pre-production stage has certainly fueled the excitement of fans who have been eagerly awaiting this comedic reunion.

Moreover, Suniel Shetty reflected on his camaraderie with his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He highlighted the genuine bond they share, saying, "Paresh Ji & I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight."

Shetty also praised Akshay Kumar's fitness, labeling him as the fittest actor in Bollywood.

ABOUT THE FILM

'Hera Pheri 3' is expected to venture beyond its local roots. Paresh Rawal previously revealed that the film's characters will go global as they embark on escapades across destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles, California. This expansion of the franchise's canvas promises an exciting new dimension to the uproarious comedy.

The film's directorial reins have been handed over to Farhad Samji. As the trio of iconic actors and the acclaimed director converge once again, Bollywood enthusiasts can't help but look forward to the riotous magic that 'Hera Pheri 3' is poised to bring to the silver screen.