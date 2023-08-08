Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez Join The Cast Of Welcome 3: Reports

Excitement is brewing as the cast of 'Welcome 3' takes shape, promising a star-studded lineup that's sure to tickle funny bones. Recent reports reveal that the comedy entertainer has brought on-board Bollywood biggies, and the anticipation grows with every revelation.

The powerhouse trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt have joined the 'Welcome' franchise, stepping into roles that are bound to leave audiences in splits.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ & DISHA PATANI JOIN WELCOME 3

As per reports from a reputed entertainment portal, the leading ladies who will add their charm to the grand project are Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

In this upcoming instalment, Akshay Kumar takes on his well-known character, while Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi step in to replace the roles previously played by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

This change-up is bound to infuse new energy into the franchise, ensuring a fresh and hilarious take on the beloved series.

While the first two instalments were masterfully directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Welcome 3' takes a new direction under the helm of Ahmed Khan.

Known for his directorial prowess in films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', Khan is set to inject his unique style into the comedy franchise, promising a delightful and uproarious cinematic experience.

ABOUT WELCOME FRANCHISE

The journey of 'Welcome' began in 2007 with a star-studded cast including Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.

The franchise continued its hilarious legacy with 'Welcome Back' in 2015, boasting an ensemble that featured Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Ankita Shrivastava, Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

