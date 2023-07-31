Sanjay Dutt Performs Blissful Shiv Pooja In Sawan: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt Celebrated 64th Birthday with a Spiritual Bang.
The actor Hosted a Stunning Shiv Pooja at his Mumbai Home.
Sanju gave a sneak-peek into his lavish abode as he conducted Pooja on the Rooftop with Pandits in Attendance.
Sanjay Dutt's Gram Reveals a fantastic pooja celebration at home, leaving fans amazed.
In all-white kurta pyjama look, he could be seen Immersed in pooja rituals
And why this celebration? Obviously, because it's a month of Saavan.
On professional front, the actor has several interesting projects lined up
He recently shared an update about working on a punjabi film titled 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' with Gippy Grewal.
Apart from this, he also shared his much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Leo' which also stars actor Thalapathy Vijay.
We wish Sanjay Dutt, a very happier & healtier, personal as well as professional life ahead.
