Sanjay Dutt Performs Blissful Shiv Pooja In Sawan: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt Celebrated 64th Birthday with a Spiritual Bang.

The actor Hosted a Stunning Shiv Pooja at his Mumbai Home.

Sanju gave a sneak-peek into his lavish abode as he conducted Pooja on the Rooftop with Pandits in Attendance.

Sanjay Dutt's Gram Reveals a fantastic pooja celebration at home, leaving fans amazed.

In all-white kurta pyjama look, he could be seen Immersed in pooja rituals

And why this celebration? Obviously, because it's a month of Saavan.

On professional front, the actor has several interesting projects lined up

He recently shared an update about working on a punjabi film titled 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' with Gippy Grewal.

Apart from this, he also shared his much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Leo' which also stars actor Thalapathy Vijay.

We wish Sanjay Dutt, a very happier & healtier, personal as well as professional life ahead.

