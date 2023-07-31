Sanjana Sanghi ‘Feels Like Heaven’ At Lugano, Switzerland: SEE PHOTOS

By: Suryaprakash Singh | July 31, 2023

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi continues to enjoy her Swiss adventure as she treats fans with her latest photos.

Million-dollar smile and saffron shorts: Sanjana Sanghi stuns amidst Lugano's breathtaking scenery.

Switzerland's charm embraced Sanjana Sanghi as she explored the Swiss-Italian border.

"Maza aa gaya!" Sanjana Sanghi can't get enough of her dreamy Swiss vacation.

Foodie at heart: Sanjana Sanghi falls in love with scrumptious Italian delicacies in Switzerland.

Swiss memories etched in selfies: Sanjana's vacation album is pure wow!

Wrapped in wanderlust, She contemplates her next destination.

Lugano's allure has left Sanjana Sanghi mesmerized.

Glowing under the night sky, the actress captures a magical moment in Lugano.

Thanks For Reading!

Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE...
Find out More