Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Kareena Kapoor & hubby Saif Ali Khan, along with their adorable kids Taimur, Jeh, have returned to Mumbai after a delightful Europe holiday.

The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport, capturing the attention of the paparazzi and fans alike.

Kareena looked chic in a light blue shirt, paired with dark blue denim jeans and a stylish beige trench coat, perfectly complemented by chunky white sneakers and trendy accessories.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, rocked a dark blue T-shirt with a green sleeveless puffer jacket and acid-washed denim jeans, creating a casual yet classy look.

Taimu was seen sporting a simple-blue tee and joggers.

His younger brother Jeh looked adorable in coordinated cream-colored PJs.

The celebrity couple interacted warmly with the media, making a striking impression with their stylish and comfortable airport attire.

The charming family's airport look became an instant trend on social media, inspiring their fans & fashion enthusiasts out there.

