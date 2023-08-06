 WATCH: Disha Patani Faces Wardrobe Malfunction As She Steps Out In A Bold Outfit; Netizens Say ‘Inspired By Uorfi’
Updated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Disha Patani continues to make headlines with her bold fashion choices. Recently, she was spotted in the city, turning heads with her glamorous look and accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic.

Her outing created quite a buzz as she faced a minor wardrobe malfunction with her skirt slipping a bit revealing her innerwear.

However, it was quickly handled by her companion present there. However, it was too late and she received huge trolling for the same.

FANS REACT TO THE VIRAL VIDEO

Reacting to the incident, one user wrote, “SAB DIKHH GAYE.” Another said, “Innerwears have become outerwear Nowadays.”

A third user commented, “Inspire by Uorfi.”

The actress was papped outside a popular eatery, looking gorgeous in a golden cutout dress that perfectly showcased her well-toned abs and curves.

Paired with a matching handbag and her hair cascading down, Disha's effortless chicness left fans in awe.

DISHA'S RECENT PHOTOSHOOT

Disha wowed her followers with a sizzling photoshoot for Calvin Klein. The red bikini and white shirt combo she donned exuded sensuality and elegance, proving why she remains one of the most sought-after faces in the industry.

HER PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While the diva is busy slaying it in the fashion world, she's also gearing up for some action-packed performances on the silver screen. Disha is all set to star in the movie 'Yodha', alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

This upcoming project promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, and fans can't wait to see her in action.

