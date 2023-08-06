 WATCH: Disha Patani Introduces Aleksandar Ilic As Her 'Boyfriend' In Public, Video Goes Viral
Disha Patani is often seen posting pictures with Aleksandar Ilic and enjoying lunch and dinner dates with him, but never before had she admitted that she was dating him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani often finds herself in news owing to her relationship status. While she was earlier rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff for several years, reports claimed that the two parted ways last year. And of late, Disha's closeness with her 'gym buddy' Aleksandar Ilic had been grabbing eyeballs.

While netizens wondered if Ilic was really just Disha's "best friend" or was there something more between the two, the actress put all rumours to rest as she finally confirmed her relationship with Ilic.

Disha is often seen posting pictures with Ilic and enjoying lunch and dinner dates with him, but never before had she admitted that she was dating him.

Disha confirms dating Aleksandar Ilic

Disha and Ilic were spotted in the city on Saturday night, and as the actress hugged her friend, she was seemingly heard introducing Ilic to her as, "He is my boyfriend".

The video is now pasted all over the internet and netizens cannot stop gushing over the duo.

Disha looked like a total diva in a beige bodycon dress, while Ilic complimented her in a black t-shirt and black jeans.

The two did not pose for the paps, and instead, quickly made their way in to meet their friends.

Disha Patani's upcoming projects

On the work front, Disha is all set to star in Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming actioner 'Yodha'.

Besides, she is also a part of the much-anticipated 'Kalki 2898', starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Disha will reportedly be seen playing a religious, small-town girl from Punjab in the upcoming film 'KTina', however, it has not been officially announced yet.

