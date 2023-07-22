'Is There Anything You Can't Do?': Disha Patani Praises Ex Tiger Shroff After Watching Love Stereo Again

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have managed to keep fans guessing amidst the swirling rumours of their alleged breakup. While they might not be seen together as frequently as before, a recent heartfelt gesture from Disha proves that their bond remains intact.

On Friday, Tiger Shroff took the internet by storm as he unveiled his new track titled 'Love Stereo Again', featuring Zahrah S Khan. The song promises to be a musical extravaganza, with collaborations that are sure to set the charts on fire.

DISHA'S SHOUTOUT TO TIGER

As the social media platforms buzzed with excitement over Tiger's new track, it was Disha Patani's show of support that caught everyone's attention.

Despite the rumours of a possible breakup, Disha took to Instagram and shared a captivating still of Tiger's shirtless avatar from the song. In her post, she wrote, "Is there anything you can't do? Love your voice and your look, Tiger Shroff." Disha also extended her praise to Zahrah, calling her "Super hot and sexy."

Netizens were left in awe of Disha's support for Tiger's musical endeavors, sparking renewed curiosity about the status of their relationship.

TIGER SHROFF ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP

When quizzed about his love life by the charismatic Karan Johar amid the breakup speculations, Tiger had earlier maintained, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." Further prodded about his single status, Tiger had candidly replied with a "yes."

ABOUT LOVE STEREO AGAIN

'Love Stereo Again', directed by the skilled Manish Shunty and produced by the renowned Bhushan Kumar, guarantees a visual and auditory treat for fans.

The song's unique charm lies in the soulful vocals of both Tiger and Zahrah. Moreover, their artistic collaboration with international music legend Edward Maya and master composer Tanishk Bagchi has raised anticipation levels to a whole new high.

The captivating lyrics were penned by Hindi lyricist Shraddha Pandit, along with a team of talented international lyricists - Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

For Tiger Shroff, this isn't his first foray into the world of music. Having made his singing debut with 'Unbelievable' in 2020, he has continued to impress his fans with hits like 'Casanova', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Poori Gal Baat', Notably, Tiger also ventured into playback singing, displaying his versatility in collaboration with the renowned composer AR Rahman for the duet 'Miss Hairan'.

