Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Latest Release Tiku Weds Sheru Holds 'Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani' Connection

Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest release, "Tiku Weds Sheru," holds an intriguing link to actor Tiger Shroff. This revelation will add curiosity among fans of both actors.

Tiger Shroff, who recently celebrated his 9th anniversary in the film industry, has shared screen space with many esteemed actors throughout his career. Among his male co-stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands out as someone he has collaborated with on two occasions.

Their first collaboration took place in Sabbir Khan's musical action entertainer, "Munna Michael," back in 2017. Their on-screen chemistry was well-received, leading them to reunite for "Heropanti 2" in 2022, an action-packed film directed by Ahmed Khan where Nawazuddin portrayed the antagonist.

CHECK TIGER SHROFF CONNECTION IN TIKU WEDS SHERU

The plot thickens as it emerges that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent release, "Tiku Weds Sheru," holds an unexpected Tiger Shroff connection. In an intriguing scene during the film's first half, Sana, played by Khushi Bharadwaj, confronts Sheru, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, about not getting new clothes as Sheru does for Tiku, played by Avneet Kaur.

In response, Sheru playfully asks Sana about her favourite actor, and she mentions Sunny Shroff. However, Sheru cleverly reveals that his designer is a talented woman named Swati Yogi and promises to arrange for Sana's clothing to be designed by her.

When Sana inquires about meeting Sunny Shroff, Sheru adds a touch of humour by referencing Disha Patani, saying, "Not now. After the 22nd. Who would come from which Disha after the 22nd, that Patani!"

Interestingly, keen observers will notice that both Khushi Bharadwaj and Nawazuddin Siddiqui accidentally mention Tiger Shroff's name instead of Sunny Shroff, hinting at a subtle connection.

Additionally, the witty remark involving Disha Patani makes it evident that the filmmakers were playfully alluding to Tiger Shroff's presence.

Read Also Tiku Weds Sheru's Avneet Kaur Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

ABOUT THE FILM

"Tiku Weds Sheru," directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, premiered yesterday on Amazon Prime Video, on June 23.

The film weaves an engaging narrative centred around Sheru, a junior artist and pimp, who deceives Tiku, a naive girl from Bhopal, by posing as a reputable film financier. Unbeknownst to Sheru, Tiku's true motive for marrying him is to pursue a career in acting and remain close to her boyfriend, Binni, portrayed by Rahoul.

This intriguing tale promises a blend of emotions, humour, and unexpected connections, leaving audiences eager to delve into the world of Tiku & Sheru.