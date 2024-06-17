 Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him &...' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAvika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him &...' (VIDEO)

Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him &...' (VIDEO)

Actress Avika Gor will be seen next in the Hindi film, Bloody Ishq.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Avika Gor is a well-known face in the television industry. She shot to fame after she portrayed the role of Anandi in the hit show Balika Vadhu. The actress recently disclosed that she was inappropriately touched by her bodyguard.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor recounted an incident at an event where, as she was heading towards the stage, she felt someone touch her from behind and as she turned back, she recalled only seeing her bodyguard and no one else, leaving her in shock.

Read Also
Avika Gor Recalls Learning Of 'Periods' From Balika Vadhu, Says, 'My Director Asked Me..'
article-image
Influencer Avika Gor shares that her bodyguard touched him inappropriately
byu/funkeytoken inInstaCelebsGossip
Read Also
Avika Gor Reveals She Was Replaced Last Minute From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Antim:...
article-image

Avika further mentioned that the incident occurred a second time, but this time, she grabbed her bodyguard's hand just as it was about to happen. "I just looked at him and was like, 'What?' and he just apologised. So what do I do after that? So I just let it go. They don't know what effect his act is having on the other person," added the actress.

She added that one should have the courage to confront and hold such men accountable. "If I had the courage to turn around and give it, then I would have hit a lot of people by now. Now I think I can do it, but I hope it doesn't come to that," concluded Gor.

Read Also
Avika Gor Says 'South Is All About Nepotism': 'Ek Bias Create Ho Chuka Hai...'
article-image

On the work front, Avika will be seen next in the Hindi film, Bloody Ishq. She announced the wrap of the movie in February 2024. Sharing a photo, the actress wrote, "It's a Wrap #BloodyIshq. This has been the most thrilling experience ever! I can't wait for you all to watch this one!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Fame Sonya Samoor To Star In THIS Anushka Sen Led Show (Exclusive)

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Fame Sonya Samoor To Star In THIS Anushka Sen Led Show (Exclusive)

'Will Not Keep Audience Waiting Too Long For Second Season': Kapil Sharma On Second Season Of TGIKS

'Will Not Keep Audience Waiting Too Long For Second Season': Kapil Sharma On Second Season Of TGIKS

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Troll Who FAT SHAMED Her, Says 'Toh..?'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Troll Who FAT SHAMED Her, Says 'Toh..?'

Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him...

Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him...

Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple

Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple