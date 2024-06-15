Avika Gor Recalls Learning Of 'Periods' From Balika Vadhu, Says, 'My Director Asked Me..'

Avika Gor who has been doing wonders in her career rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's show 'Balika Vadhu.' The show was based on the concept of child marriage and went ahead to be highly successful. Balika Vadhu also highlighted various societal norms and helped spread awareness amid the viewers.

Well, in a recent interview with Hauterfly, Avika opened up on learning about menstruation during the shoot of her show itself. The actress who was 12 year old during her stint in the show shot for episodes where her Anandi starts menstruating for the first time and is staying with her in laws instead of her parents. Revealing what went behind the scene during the shoot of those episodes, Avika revealed that her director asked her if she knew what periods are. The actress told the director she knew what it was as her mother explained it to her.

Speaking of the same, the Balika Vadhu actress revealed what her mother told her and said, ''For that particular scene my mom had explained to me what periods are. She said, 'You have this scene so I have to explain it to you. This will happen in real life too but this is how it is.' So thanks to Balika Vadhu, I learned too many things too early."

Avika also revealed of learning about child marriage through the show itself and stated that the show taught her a lot of things at a very early age. Avika was paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee in the show. Post the generation leap, late Pratyusha Banerjee was roped in to essay the character of Anandi, whereas, Shashank Vyas was roped in to play the character of Jagdish, Anandi's husband.