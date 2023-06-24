Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Release On November 24, 2023 |

The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency sent shockwaves across the country as she stepped into the shoes of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is back with yet another hard-hitting video unit announcing the release date for the same. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023. The striking announcement video also marks 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Ever since her first glimpses as PM Indira Gandhi surfaced online, it left the fans rooting. And now with an impactful stance and dialogue delivery, she nails the character to the T. That’s not all, the actress’ prosthetics and mannerisms which she has worked on to essay the role have also hit the bull’s eye.

Talking about Emergency, Kangana shares, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like the late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jai Hind!"

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by Ranaut. Emergency also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.