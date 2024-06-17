Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Fame Sonya Samoor To Star In THIS Anushka Sen Led Show (Exclusive)

Sonya Samoor who been a part of popular projects, like Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Nazar, Sanjog, and Sirf Tum is all set to make a comeback on screen. Sonya, who was last seen in Zee TV's Sanjog is now set to make a comeback with Amazon's upcoming show.

As per our sources, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress will be seen in Amazon's next project; The Heartbreak Club. The series is produced by Endemol and directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla. According to reports, the show will be helmed by teen sensation Anushka Sen.

While not much is known about the show or Sonya's character right now, our source tells us that the actress has already completed her shoot.

As for Anushka Sen, the actress gained massive acknowledgement for her last show Dil Dosti Dilemma which has been streaming on Amazon Prime.