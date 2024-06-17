Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Troll Who FAT SHAMED Her, Says 'Toh..?'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' Imlie is currently winning hearts with her performance in Sony TV's Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The 20 year old enjoys a massive fan base across various social media platforms. However, the actress and her family are also subjected to incessant trolling quite some times.

While the actress usually does not respond to the trolls, this time around, Sumbul was in no mood to spare a troll who apparently fat shamed the actress. The said troll shared Sumbul's video from her recent award show appearance and pointed that the actress has gained weight. The actress however replied back to the troll and said, 'Toh?'

Have a look at the tweets here:

Sometime ago, Sumbul's father had sent legal notices to a few trolls who would not let the family live in peace. The actress also fell prey to social media trolling during her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Instead of all these negatives, Sumbul enjoys a whopping social media following and a huge fan base too. The actress, who is paired opposite Mishkat Varma in her recent show is being loved for her chemistry with the actor. However, fans of the actress still miss watching her onscreen with her Imlie costar Fahmaan Khan.