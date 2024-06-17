Renu Desai SLAMS Troll For Questioning Her Divorce From Ex-Husband Pawan Kalyan: 'He Left Me & Remarried'

Years after Renuka Desai, also known as Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan's divorce, the actor's fans continue to question their separation. Recently, a netizen on social media questioned her decision to part ways with Kalyan, prompting Renu to slam the user in response.

The troll said in Telugu, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realise his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”

Reacting to this, Desai commented, "Going personal about the reason behind their split, she replied, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”

Check it out:

Soon after the exchange, Renuka disabled the comment sections on her posts.

Renuka tied the knot to Pawan on January 28, 2009, however, they filed for divorce in 2011, which was finalised in 2012. The couple shares two children, a son named Akira and a daughter named Aadhya.

Pawan Kalyan is now married to Russian Anna Lezhneva, who is his third wife. The couple has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovic.

They met during the filming of Teen Maar in 2011 and after two years of dating, they got married in 2013.

Renu, on the other hand, announced her engagement in 2018 but didn't reveal her fiancé's identity.

Before Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini from 1997 to 2007.