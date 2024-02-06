 Pawan Kalyan's ‘OG’ Gets A Release Date, To Arrive In Theatres On September 27
Pawan Kalyan's ‘OG’ also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Touted as one of the biggest gangster dramas of the year, ‘OG’ starring power star Pawan Kalyan in the lead, along with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

On Tuesday, the makers of OG shared the release date of the film. It is set to hit screens worldwide on September 27, 2024. Announcing the official release date, DVV Entertainment unveiled a poster that says, ’They Call Him ‘OG.’

The caption reads, “The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024 #TheyCallHimOG”

Check it out:

In the poster, Pawan Kalyan is seen standing next to a car, holding a piping hot glass of tea.

Meanwhile, ‘OG’ is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, boasts music by Thaman S.

Apart from Pawan and Emraan, the stellar cast includes veteran actor Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, audiences can expect some great action drama, including high-octane sequences.

The film is expected to be electrifying, promising audiences a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

On the work front, Pawan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his pipeline.

