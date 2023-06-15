Emraan Hashmi On His Telugu Debut With Pawan Kalyan's OG: 'Excited To Embark On This Journey'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu film debut with filmmaker Sujeeth’s gangster drama OG. The film also features Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

The makers of OG on Thursday announced that Emraan has joined the cast and he is all set to play the antagonist opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. Emraan's first look from the film was also shared by the makers on social media.

Opening up about making his debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan shared that he is excited to embark on the new journey with OG.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience," the actor said.

The third schedule of OG is currently in progress in Hyderabad. It also stars Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film. With Music by Thaman S, OG is produced DVV Danayya. The film is written and directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Emraan will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.