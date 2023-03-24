When Emraan Hashmi called Mallika Sherawat 'worst kisser', revealed wife hits him after makeout scenes

Emraan Hashmi | Photo File

Emraan Hashmi, the renowned Bollywood actor, is celebrating his birthday on March 24. With over 45 movies under his belt, Emraan's fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, Tiger 3, where he will be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the first time ever.

While some of his films couldn’t manage to create magic in the audience, failing badly at the box office, the Selfiee actor has previously delivered a bunch of super-hits like Murder, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture, Jannat 2, and Raaz 3. Despite the setbacks, Emraan has gained a lot of admirers due to his outstanding performances in these films.

Emraan had called Murder co-star Mallika, a ‘worst kisser’

He made his acting début in 2003 with the film 'Footpath', but he soared to stardom in 2004 with his breakthrough film 'Murder,' alongside Mallika Sherawat. The film was famous for its sensual and daring sequences, but many people were unaware that the two stars had a troubled relationship off-screen.

Emraan stated in an interview that he and Mallika were fighting and that she was the 'worst kisser' he had ever dealt with. He even admitted that Jacqueline Fernandez was a better kisser than Mallika, and that the sequel was more entertaining than the original one. Despite the off-screen tension, the film was a huge hit and catapulted Emraan into stardom.

The actor reveals his wife slapped him

During his conversation with the media, the actor said that his wife gets sulky after watching his makeout scenes and slaps him hard. Well, the two are married for a long time and have a son together, so any wife is expected to react after watching something like this.

He revealed that she doesn’t hit him now and has calmed down over the years. He also told that she would slap him every time after coming out of his movie screenings.

Recalling the incident of his murder 3 screenings, he revealed that her wife dug out his skin through her nails out of frustration. By the time they came out of screenings, there were several nail marks on his arms.