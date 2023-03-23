Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Actresses the Murder star has kissed till date

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023
Actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 43rd birthday on March 24
The actor, also known as the 'serial kisser' of Bollywood, had once said that he has kissed as many as 28 actresses on screen till date, and we have managed to list down some of the names
In 2004, Emraan locked lips with Mallika Sherawat and set the screens on fire
Emraan's crackling chemistry with Tanushree Dutta went on to become a rage back in 2005 with their film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'
In 2008, Emraan established himself as the quintessential lover boy with 'Jannat', co-starring Sonal Chauhan
Emraan and Kangana Ranaut locked lips in the 2006 film 'Gangster: A Love Story'
Emraan and Jacqueline Fernandez shared not one, but many passionate kisses in 'Murder 2' (2011)
Esha Gupta romanced Emraan in 'Jannat 2' in 2012
Emraan was seen making love with Bipasha Basu in 'Raaz 3'
Emraan and Celina Jaitley sent temperatures soaring with 'Jawani Diwani' (2006)
In 2009, Emraan and Soha Ali Khan's chemistry did wonders on the screen
In 2015, Emraan romanced Vidya Balan in the heartbreaking love saga 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani'
