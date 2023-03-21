In Pics: Mom of 2, Shweta Tiwari raises temperature in hot pink bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023

Shweta Tiwari once again proved why age is just a number for her with her latest photos

The 42-year-old actress, who is a mother to two, sent temperatures soaring in a hot pink bikini

Shweta took a dip in the pool in a polka-dotted pink bikini

She was accompanied by her 7-year-old son Reyansh

Shweta is also a mother to 23-year-old Palak Tiwari, who shot to fame with the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video

Fans flooded the comments section under Shweta's post with compliments for the actress

"Age forgot to age you," a fan wrote

On the work front, Shweta is currently a part of the daily soap, 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

She plays the titular role in the show

