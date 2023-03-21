In Pics: Mom of 2, Shweta Tiwari raises temperature in hot pink bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Shweta Tiwari once again proved why age is just a number for her with her latest photos
The 42-year-old actress, who is a mother to two, sent temperatures soaring in a hot pink bikini
Shweta took a dip in the pool in a polka-dotted pink bikini
She was accompanied by her 7-year-old son Reyansh
Shweta is also a mother to 23-year-old Palak Tiwari, who shot to fame with the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video
Fans flooded the comments section under Shweta's post with compliments for the actress
"Age forgot to age you," a fan wrote
On the work front, Shweta is currently a part of the daily soap, 'Main Hoon Aparajita'
She plays the titular role in the show
