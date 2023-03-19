Tanushree Dutta Birthday: Some little-known facts about the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023
Tanushree Dutta, the sister of actress Ishita Dutta, celebrated her 39th birthday today
The actress who rose to popularity from her debut film, Aashig Banaya Aapne, saw several ups and downs in her life later
On her 39th Birthday, let's look at some of the interesting facts about her
Hailing from Jameshedpur, Jharkhand (India), Tanushree is a permanent resident holder in USA
The lady was among the first few women who dared to open up about sexual harrasment in the Indian Film Industry
The model turned actress is the winner of two beauty pageans, Femina Miss India (2003) and Femina Miss India Universe (2004)
She is highly spiritual and has attended several meditation retreats
The Bhagam Bhag actress is a trained classical dancer and has learnt contemporary dance forms
In 2008, Tanushree took the industry by storm by revealing that actor Nana Patekar sexually abused her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please'
Currently pursuing her degree in filmmaking from USA, the actress is fluent in languages like English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali