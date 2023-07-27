Pawan Kalyan Gives THIS Advice To Tamil Filmmakers As FEFSI Implements New Rules For Film Industry (WATCH)

Pawan Kalyan | File photo

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his film Bro. Amid the film's promotions, the 51-year-old actor opened up about the need for inclusivity in the Tamil film industry.

For those unversed, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) implemented a new set of guidelines for the Tamil film industry that only Tamil artists can work in Tamil films.

Reacting to the fresh set of guidelines, Pawan Kalyan reportedly said such exclusivity could limit the growth of the Tamil film industry. He also stressed the importance of embracing talents from other regions as well.

During the pre-release event of Bro, the actor-politician said, according to a news report, "Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talents from other regions, like Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during the Partition. A film becomes exceptional when it combines talents from various languages."

"Restricting it to our language and people will cause the industry to shrink. I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR," he reportedly added.

On the other hand, the actor praised the Telugu film industry and claimed that the 'doors are open to all'. Telugu industry often attracts criticism for encouraging nepotism. However, Pawan Kalyan believes that the film industry is not exclusive to any family or individual. "The doors to cinema and politics are open for all," he added.

Pawan Kalyan is actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu's brother. Ram Charan is his nephew. His other nephews, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela are also actors.

