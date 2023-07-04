Pawan Kalyan On Instagram: Power Star Gains More Than Half A Million Followers With Zero Posts | Photo by ANI

Tollywood's 'Power Star' and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan is the latest celebrity to mark his debut on Instagram. The actor who is known to balance cinema and politics joined the photo-sharing app on Tuesday. As of now, he has a verified page with more than half a million followers, even though he hasn't posted anything.

Meanwhile, on the cinema front, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind this year's hits Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

The second schedule of the movie will commence soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team have constructed a massive set where some crucial scenes with Pawan Kalyan and others will be filmed.

Harish Shankar previously directed Pawan Kalyan in the 2012 action comedy Gabbar Singh, inspired by Salman Khan's Dabangg.

Telugu cinema's happening heroine Sreeleela is on board, even as Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash of KGF fame, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Vamsi, all essay supporting roles.

Last month, Pawan Kalyan wrapped up shooting the third schedule of his upcoming film 'OG' with Emraan Hashmi in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.