Amid Divorce Rumours, Jana Sena Party Shares Pawan Kalyan's Pic With Wife Anna Lezhneva

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, who has been making headlines for his political endeavors, recently found himself in the spotlight for his personal life. Speculations were rife that Pawan and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, were heading for a divorce, with reports suggesting that the couple had been living separately for some time.

However, putting an end to all the rumours, a recent tweet from the official Twitter handle of Pawan's Jana Sena Party showcased a new photo of the couple, debunking the divorce speculations.

HERE'S WHAT JANA SENA PARTY TWEETED

The tweet featured a photo of Pawan Kalyan with Anna Lezhneva, accompanied by a caption that loosely translates to English as "Jana Sena Party presidents Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Ana Konidela participated in the Pujadikas held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful conclusion of initial stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Sri Pawan Kalyan with Mrs. Ana Konidela scientifically carried out these charitable duties. The next stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin in a few days. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will be there at Mangalagiri soon to take part in the meetings of preparation."

FULL STOP TO DIVORCE RUMOURS

The rumours surrounding Pawan and Anna's relationship had gained traction recently when Anna was noticeably absent from important family functions.

She was not seen at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement and was absent from public events, political rallies, and other family gatherings in the recent past.

However, the latest post from Jana Sena Party's Twitter handle, featuring the photo of Pawan and Anna together, effectively silenced the divorce speculations.

