Pawan Kalyan To Divorce Third Wife Anna Lezhneva After 10 Years Of Marriage? | Photo via Twitter

Telugu actor and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan is reportedly headed for a divorce putting an end to his marriage of ten years with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. As per reports, Anna has already moved back to Russia with their children. Pawan and Anna are "believed to be socially separated, though not legally." The actor is reportedly in touch with her and their kids via video calls.

While both parties are yet to make official statements, the rumours of their split were fuelled when Anna was absent during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement last month.

Pawan Kalyan’s Marriages

The Telugu superstar married Nandini in 1997. He was then in a live-in relationship with his co-star Renu Desai. In 2004 the couple welcomed a son Akira Nandan. In 2007 Pawan and Nandini headed for divorce which resulted in him giving an alimony of Rs 5 crore as a one-time settlement.

In 2009, Pawan and Renu tied the knot. In 2010 their daughter Aadya was born. They called it quits in 2012.

Pawan met his third wife and Russian citizen Anna Lezhneva while shooting Teen Maar in 2011. They married in 2013 and have a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan On Instagram

Pawan, who has always maintained his distance from the virtual world, surprised fans by making his Instagram debut on Tuesday. At the moment, the actor has over 1.7 million followers. "Rise, face, choose..Jai Hind," Kalyan's bio reads. Welcoming his brother to Instagram, actor-producer Nagendra Babu shared, "On the day of the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who said that the freedom of the motherland needs hands and not words, welcome to Instagram my Alluri, whom I know, whom I have seen."

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, on the cinema front, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind this year's hits Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

Last month, Pawan Kalyan wrapped up shooting the third schedule of his upcoming film OG with Emraan Hashmi in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.