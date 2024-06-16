VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In Hyderabad

Fans of actor Pawan Kalyan went berserk after his 1999 Telugu film, Thammudu, was re-released in theatres. Adding to the excitement, his son Akira Nandan visited the Devi 70MM theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad to watch his father's movie.

As Akira exited the theatre, he was mobbed by fans after attending a screening. He appeared irritated by the crowd and, dressed in a black hoodie, was seen pulling his arm away from a fan who tried to hold his hand.

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another video, Akira smiled and raised his fist as he entered the theatre. Meanwhile, another video shows fans showering him with confetti and capturing the moment on their phones.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thammudu also stars Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar, Bhupinder Singh, Achyuth, Brahmanandam, Ali, and Kitty.

Meanwhile, Akira Nandan is Pawan Kalyan’s son from his first marriage with Renu Desai, who is also a former model-turned-actor.