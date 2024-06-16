 VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In Hyderabad

VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In Hyderabad

Pawan Kalyan's 1999 Telugu film, Thammudu, was re-released in theaters which was directed by P. A. Arun Prasad.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Fans of actor Pawan Kalyan went berserk after his 1999 Telugu film, Thammudu, was re-released in theatres. Adding to the excitement, his son Akira Nandan visited the Devi 70MM theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad to watch his father's movie.

As Akira exited the theatre, he was mobbed by fans after attending a screening. He appeared irritated by the crowd and, dressed in a black hoodie, was seen pulling his arm away from a fan who tried to hold his hand.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday
article-image
Read Also
Pawan Kalyan's ‘OG’ Gets A Release Date, To Arrive In Theatres On September 27
article-image

In another video, Akira smiled and raised his fist as he entered the theatre. Meanwhile, another video shows fans showering him with confetti and capturing the moment on their phones.

Read Also
'Ye Pawan Nahi Aandhi Hai’: PM-Elect Narendra Modi Praises Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan After 100%...
article-image

Thammudu also stars Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar, Bhupinder Singh, Achyuth, Brahmanandam, Ali, and Kitty.

Meanwhile, Akira Nandan is Pawan Kalyan’s son from his first marriage with Renu Desai, who is also a former model-turned-actor. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In...

VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In...

Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS His 'First Love' Amid Secret Marriage Rumours

Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS His 'First Love' Amid Secret Marriage Rumours

'Start Respecting Girls': When Parineeti Chopra SNAPPED At Reporter For Fat-Shaming Her, Calling Her...

'Start Respecting Girls': When Parineeti Chopra SNAPPED At Reporter For Fat-Shaming Her, Calling Her...

Daisy Shah REACTS To Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Like Shatrughan Sinha Rightly Said Aaj...

Daisy Shah REACTS To Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Like Shatrughan Sinha Rightly Said Aaj...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12: More Like Musical Concert, Not Even Close To Comedy

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12: More Like Musical Concert, Not Even Close To Comedy