Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday

Makers of the upcoming film 'OG,' starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film.

DVV Entertainment on Sunday took to its official X handle to reveal his look, apart from the character's name in the film.

"Happy Birthday Omi Bhau," reads the poster, which sees him smoking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya wrote, "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU...@emraanhashmi. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic)."

Read Also Emraan Hashmi Cuts Cake With Fans On 45th Birthday In Mumbai

In the poster, the 'Jannat' actor, who is also celebrating his birthday today, can be seen sporting a beard with long hair and a scar on his eyebrow.

Emraan also took to his Instagram to share the film's poster with a caption that read, "ambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai . Vaada karta hoon : hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega #TheyCallHimOG." Emraan is set to make his Telugu film debut with 'They Call Him OG.' The movie is currently being filmed.

The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and is all set to release in September this year.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.