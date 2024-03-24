 Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEmraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday

Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday

The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and is all set to release in September this year

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Makers of the upcoming film 'OG,' starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film.

DVV Entertainment on Sunday took to its official X handle to reveal his look, apart from the character's name in the film.

"Happy Birthday Omi Bhau," reads the poster, which sees him smoking.

Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya wrote, "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU...@emraanhashmi. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic)."

Read Also
Emraan Hashmi Cuts Cake With Fans On 45th Birthday In Mumbai
article-image

In the poster, the 'Jannat' actor, who is also celebrating his birthday today, can be seen sporting a beard with long hair and a scar on his eyebrow.

Emraan also took to his Instagram to share the film's poster with a caption that read, "ambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai . Vaada karta hoon : hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega #TheyCallHimOG." Emraan is set to make his Telugu film debut with 'They Call Him OG.' The movie is currently being filmed.

The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and is all set to release in September this year.

Read Also
Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A...
article-image

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Elvish Yadav MOBBED By Fans In Surat As He Arrives For Holi Event, Gets Spotted For First...

VIDEO: Elvish Yadav MOBBED By Fans In Surat As He Arrives For Holi Event, Gets Spotted For First...

Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday

Emraan Hashmi To Play Omi Bhau In Pawan Kalyan's OG: Makers Drop First Look On His Birthday

VIDEO: Tusshar Kapoor Gets Mobbed As Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside Restaurant In Mumbai

VIDEO: Tusshar Kapoor Gets Mobbed As Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside Restaurant In Mumbai

Queen Of Tears Episode 6: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 6: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

The Grimm Variations OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The Grimm Variations OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More