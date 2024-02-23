 Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A Spade A Spade’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEmraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A Spade A Spade’

Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A Spade A Spade’

Recently, Emraan Hashmi revealed facing backlash after calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' on Koffee With Karan season 4.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently promoting his web series Showtime, recently revealed that he received backlash for calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' during his appearance on Koffee With Karan season 4 in 2014.

The actor said that in Showtime he is playing a fictional character, who calls a spade a spade.

Talking about that Koffee With Karan, he added, "I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'."

Read Also
Emraan Hashmi Says Producers Took Advantage Of His Serial Kisser Image: 'Wanted To Tone It Down...
article-image

During Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Emraan, who, according to him, is plastic in Bollywood. To this, the actor said, “Aishwarya Rai.” He had graced the couch alongside Mahesh Bhatt.

Later, in 2014, Emraan clarified his statement and told the Hindustan Times that he did not mean it. In fact, he is Aishwarya's fan. "It’s the format of the show. I cannot not say things and not win the hamper," he added.

Read Also
Emraan Hashmi Denies Playing Villain In Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's Don 3: 'Was Never Offered The...
article-image

Meanwhile, talking about Showtime, it is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 8 onwards.

The series also stars Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crew: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu Are Set To 'Fake, Still & Risk It' In FIRST Look...

Crew: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu Are Set To 'Fake, Still & Risk It' In FIRST Look...

Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A...

Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: From 'Jungle Fever' To 'Desi Romance', Dress Code...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: From 'Jungle Fever' To 'Desi Romance', Dress Code...

Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Took Nearly 3 Months To Make, Reveals Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Took Nearly 3 Months To Make, Reveals Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Bipasha Basu Wishes Karan Singh Grover On His 42nd Birthday: 'You're The Reason Why I Smile And...

Bipasha Basu Wishes Karan Singh Grover On His 42nd Birthday: 'You're The Reason Why I Smile And...