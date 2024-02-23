Emraan Hashmi Says 'Had To Bear The Burnt' For Calling Aishwarya Rai 'Plastic' On KWK 4: 'Called A Spade A Spade’

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently promoting his web series Showtime, recently revealed that he received backlash for calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' during his appearance on Koffee With Karan season 4 in 2014.

The actor said that in Showtime he is playing a fictional character, who calls a spade a spade.

Talking about that Koffee With Karan, he added, "I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'."

During Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Emraan, who, according to him, is plastic in Bollywood. To this, the actor said, “Aishwarya Rai.” He had graced the couch alongside Mahesh Bhatt.

Later, in 2014, Emraan clarified his statement and told the Hindustan Times that he did not mean it. In fact, he is Aishwarya's fan. "It’s the format of the show. I cannot not say things and not win the hamper," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Showtime, it is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 8 onwards.

The series also stars Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal.