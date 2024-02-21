Emraan Hashmi Says Producers Took Advantage Of His Serial Kisser Image: 'Wanted To Tone It Down But...'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up on the tag that he carries -- the one of being a 'serial kisser'. He stated that he did not really add up kissing scenes in his films, but the producers sure did take advantage of his image to grab eyeballs for their films.

Emraan shared that since the very beginning, he had wanted to "tone it down" but because a perception regarding him was already created, the producers made sure to milk it for their films.

"It became a staple thing to please the audience. When I see my films, I honestly feel that in some places those scenes weren’t required but it was an awakening for an audience also. It was a lead for cinema but I received the flak," he admitted.

He went on to say that though his wife did have issues with his image in the past, she does not worry about it anymore. He also added that he has not kissed on screen for a while now.

Emraan will be next seen in the web series, Showtime, which according to him, will give the audience a glimpse into what goes on inside a producer's head and office before a film's release.

During the trailer launch of Showtime, Emraan had quipped that there is a rumour about him in the industry that he is a good kisser. "I am not a good kisser. It's just a rumour. The truth is that I am the best kisser," he had said.

Showtime has been bankrolled by Karan Johar and it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana in key roles.