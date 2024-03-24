Emraan Hashmi Cuts Cake With Fans On 45th Birthday In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 24, 2024
Emraan Hashmi, who made his acting debut with Footpath, is celebrating his birthday today, March 24, 2024.
On the occassion of his 45th birthday, the actor celebrated his birthday with fans in Mumbai.
Emraan Hashmi looked dapper in an olive green t-shirt, which he paired with beige pants.
Emraan Hashmi was seen cutting 3 cakes as he posed for the paparazzi.
Emraan Hashmi's fans also gifted him a framed sketch that featured him holding his son Ayaan.
The Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor was also seen signing an autograph for a female fan.
Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the web series Showtime.
Next, Emraan Hashmi has OG with Pawan Kalyan, in which he will play the role of Omi Bhau.
